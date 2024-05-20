Soccer

POLL | Should Itumeleng Khune retire from football?

20 May 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's future is in the court of his club as an announcement on whether his contract will be renewed is yet to be made.

Amakhosi announced last Thursday that Saturday’s fixture against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium would be an emotional and celebratory one as the club, teammates and supporters would be saying thank you to one of their most decorated players.

But the message, posted on the club’s website, did not clarify what the future holds for former Bafana Bafana stopper Khune who has endured a fractured relationship with Chiefs recently.

The poor turnout of fans on Saturday was further disappointment for the eighth-placed ailing one-time Soweto giants, who have not been on a winning streak for some time.

Youth product Khune, who won nine trophies with Chiefs in his first 11 years with the senior team, would surely have liked to have been celebrated in better fashion than what happened on Saturday.

Last year, Chiefs announced this would be his last playing contract before venturing into coaching and an ambassadorial role with the marketing department to continue his long and deep-rooted ties with the club.

Chiefs produced another dull draw as Khune replaced Bruce Bvuma for the final 15 minutes — probably the last appearance for the 36-year-old.

Interim coach Cavin Johnson thought it was understandable fans stayed away, saying they had too much on their plates, especially with the May 29 elections less than a fortnight away.

TimesLIVE

