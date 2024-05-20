Soccer

Sundowns set to break 18-team era points record, eye becoming SA’s ‘Invincibles’

20 May 2024 - 13:18
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile is challenged by Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile is challenged by Thabo Moloisane of Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns set the points record for the 16-team era of the DStv Premiership on Saturday, but are also on course to break the all-time mark of 75 set when the league initially consisted of 18 clubs.

Whatever Sundowns end the 2023-24 season on, their mark of 72 set by beating second-placed Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (eclipsing Downs’ 71 from 2015-16), which seems sure to increase in their last two games, seems sure to stand for some time.

Their win against Stellies extended their unbeaten record in Premiership games to 52.

The Brazilians are seeking to become the first South African team to go a league season unbeaten, joining select clubs globally who earned the title “Invincibles”, as they meet fourth-placed TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday and Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

They can end on 78 points if they win both games. Downs have won eight of their last 10 league matches and their last three in succession.

Downs suffered the disappointment of a Champions League semifinal exit to Esperance Tunis last month. Since then a side that has competed in six competitions in 2023-24 and had only points and records to play for in the Premiership since wrapping up the title by thrashing Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 five league games ago, have continued barreling towards more benchmarks.

Another they can set is the all-time Premiership points record.

The Premiership, founded to replace the National Soccer League in the 1996-97 season, was reduced from 18 to 16 teams from the 2003-04 campaign. In the 18-team format Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs jointly hold the record of 75 points. Both teams reached that mark in the 1998-99 season, the Brazilians taking the title on goal difference.

Downs reached 75 points again when winning the 1999-2000 championship.

Asked about the clash against Galaxy, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena explained his team’s ability to continue ploughing towards records despite supposedly tired legs in a season where they reached their 55th match against Stellies in simple terms.

“All the games are very important. The next game is the most important of our lives,” he said.

“We have to be ready. We have to get to Joburg now, have a good rest, a good sleep, watch the last few [Galaxy] games and try to prepare ourselves tactically for the next game. It’s going to be a tough game, of course.”

There have been on-field, touchline and press conference fireworks between Sundowns and Galaxy in 2023-24, including a war of words between Mokwena and his Rockets counterpart Sead Ramović.

Downs, who also won the inaugural African Football League in November, will aim to attain a treble in 2023-24 when they meet Orlando Pirates in the season-ending Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.

Remaining 2023-24 DStv Premiership fixtures 

Tuesday:

  • TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium (7.30pm)

Final round — Saturday (all 3pm):

  • AmaZulu v Lamontville Golden Arrows, Moses Mabhida Stadium
  • Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City, Loftus Versfeld
  • Moroka Swallows v Royal AM, Dobsonville Stadium
  • Richards Bay v Stellenbosch FC, King Zwelithini Stadium
  • Cape Town Spurs v Kaizer Chiefs, Athlone Stadium
  • Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United, Orlando Stadium
  • Chippa United v Sekhukhune United, Buffalo City Stadium
  • Polokwane City v TS Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

 

MORE:

‘Coach of the season should be me’: Rulani after Sundowns break record

Immediately after setting a new record of 72 for the most points in the 16-team DStv Premiership era, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena declared ...
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Should Itumeleng Khune retire from football?

Should Itumeleng Khune hang up his gloves?
Sport
2 hours ago

Johnson tries to explain Kaizer Chiefs’ shambolic honour for Khune

Fixing potholes and attending political rallies were among excuses Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson gave on why supporters did not turn up ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tuks and Baroka draw to both progress to playoffs

University of Pretoria FC and Baroka FC played to a 1-1 Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) draw at Tuks Stadium on Sunday that saw both progress ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Al Ahly and Esperance play out draw in Champions League final first leg

Holders Al Ahly of Egypt held out for a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s first leg of the African Champions League final at Esperance of Tunisia, putting them ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns march on as race for second spot between Stellenbosch and Pirates goes to the wire

The race for a place in next season’s Champions League will be decided on the last day of the DStv Premiership season on Saturday with Stellenbosch ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johnson tries to explain Kaizer Chiefs’ shambolic honour for Khune Soccer
  2. WATCH | Prudence Sekgodiso sets world lead as she wins Diamond League 800m race Sport
  3. Victorious Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy US Sport
  4. ‘Coach of the season should be me’: Rulani after Sundowns break record Soccer
  5. ‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen Cricket

Latest Videos

Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy