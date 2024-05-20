Soccer

WATCH | Trevor Noah on Anfield pitch to bid farewell to Liverpool boss Klopp

20 May 2024 - 14:18
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A screenshot of a video posted by Liverpool Football Club showing South African comedian Trevor Noah being embraced by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who was bidding farewell as he left his job at the club after their 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Reds' final Premier League game of the 2023-24 season at Anfield on Sunday.
A screenshot of a video posted by Liverpool Football Club showing South African comedian Trevor Noah being embraced by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who was bidding farewell as he left his job at the club after their 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Reds' final Premier League game of the 2023-24 season at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Liverpool FC/Screenshot/X

Trevor Noah, a devout Liverpool fan, was on the pitch at Anfield to bid farewell to outgoing Reds manager Juergen Klopp in their last game of the 2023-2024 English Premier League season on Sunday.

Liverpool marked the occasion of the departure of the hugely popular Klopp, who has brought trophy-winning style back to the Premier League giants, with a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Afterwards comedian Noah, who left as the host of The Daily Show in the US in December 2022, was on hand to exchange a few words with Klopp.

“You can speak in a German accent,” Klopp joked, referring to some of Noah's comedy sketches, as he embraced the South African.

“You ready? I’ll show you on the Instagram programme,” Noah replied before Klopp responded: “Follow me [on Instagram].”

The pair then continued a brief conversation further from the camera.

Klopp announced he would leave Liverpool, where he has been manager for nine seasons, in January.

READ MORE

Klopp seeks private life, encourages Liverpool fans to embrace the future

Moments after the final whistle blew on Juergen Klopp's managerial career at Liverpool, the much-loved German encouraged the Anfield faithful to ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Liverpool deliver emotional farewell for Klopp, Spurs in Europa League

Liverpool delivered much-loved manager Juergen Klopp a victory in his final game with the team on Sunday, a 2-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Man City the ‘best team in the history of the EPL by far’: Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side should not be satisfied with second place in the Premier League and vowed that the Gunners would keep ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Guardiola’s demand for perfection fuels Manchester City hunger

Manchester City's insatiable appetite for trophies spells bad news for any club hoping to break the stranglehold Pep Guardiola's side continue to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Guardiola ‘closer to leaving than staying’ after latest Man City triumph

Pep Guardiola raised the prospect of leaving Manchester City on Sunday minutes after steering them to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Man City dispatch Hammers to win unprecedented fourth successive EPL title

Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight English Premier League title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday to pip rivals Arsenal ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Luton’s relegation confirmed as Fulham win away

Raul Jimenez scored twice as Fulham won 4-2 at Luton Town on Sunday to confirm their hosts’ relegation from the Premier League.
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Johnson tries to explain Kaizer Chiefs’ shambolic honour for Khune Soccer
  2. WATCH | Prudence Sekgodiso sets world lead as she wins Diamond League 800m race Sport
  3. Victorious Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy US Sport
  4. ‘Coach of the season should be me’: Rulani after Sundowns break record Soccer
  5. ‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen Cricket

Latest Videos

Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy