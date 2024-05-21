Galaxy close to spoiling Sundowns’ ‘invincibles’ mission before Shalulile scores

Mamelodi Sundowns are one match away from confirming themselves as “invincibles” in South African football after coming back from a goal down draw 1-1 against TS Galaxy in their drama-filled penultimate DStv Premiership match on Tuesday night.

Puso Dithejane thought he had ended Sundowns' hopes of becoming South Africa's first side to end a league season undefeated when he scored in the 78th minute at Mbombela Stadium. But Sundowns rallied to equalise through striker Peter Shalulile in the 85th.

Dithejane was on the end of a slick move by Galaxy, beating Ronwen Williams with a low shot a few minutes after teammate Thato Khiba had missed an even better opportunity to punish the visitors.

Sundowns went into the match having won the league for a record-extending seventh successive time with four matches remaining. Rulani Mokwena's side was looking to break more records by notching what would have been 23rd victory of the season with one match remaining.