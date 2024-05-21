Soccer

Galaxy close to spoiling Sundowns’ ‘invincibles’ mission before Shalulile scores

21 May 2024 - 21:58
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Bradley Mojela of TS Galaxy FC is challenged by Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Tuesday night.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns are one match away from confirming themselves as “invincibles” in South African football after coming back from a goal down draw 1-1 against TS Galaxy in their drama-filled penultimate DStv Premiership match on Tuesday night. 

Puso Dithejane thought he had ended Sundowns' hopes of becoming South Africa's first side to end a league season undefeated when he scored in the 78th minute at Mbombela Stadium. But Sundowns rallied to equalise through striker Peter Shalulile in the 85th. 

Dithejane was on the end of a slick move by Galaxy, beating Ronwen Williams with a low shot a few minutes after teammate Thato Khiba had missed an even better opportunity to punish the visitors. 

Sundowns went into the match having won the league for a record-extending seventh successive time with four matches remaining. Rulani Mokwena's side was looking to break more records by notching what would have been 23rd victory of the season with one match remaining.

Downs broke their 16-team era Premiership points record of 71 going to 72 by beating second-placed Stellenbosch FC on Saturday. They will break the record — set by Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in 1998-99, then by Downs again in 1999-2000 — of 75 from the 18-team era, before the league cut two sides for the 2003-04 season, if they beat Cape Town City in their final match at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns, on 73 points form 29 games, will go to 76 if they beat City.

Galaxy, though, were intent on spoiling Downs' party on Tuesday night. The Rockets put up a brave fight and never gave the Brazilians the respect many PSL teams have afforded them this season, often dominating possession and creating many chances to score.

