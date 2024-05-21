Galaxy close to spoiling Sundowns’ ‘invincibles’ mission before Shalulile scores
Mamelodi Sundowns are one match away from confirming themselves as “invincibles” in South African football after coming back from a goal down draw 1-1 against TS Galaxy in their drama-filled penultimate DStv Premiership match on Tuesday night.
Puso Dithejane thought he had ended Sundowns' hopes of becoming South Africa's first side to end a league season undefeated when he scored in the 78th minute at Mbombela Stadium. But Sundowns rallied to equalise through striker Peter Shalulile in the 85th.
Dithejane was on the end of a slick move by Galaxy, beating Ronwen Williams with a low shot a few minutes after teammate Thato Khiba had missed an even better opportunity to punish the visitors.
Sundowns went into the match having won the league for a record-extending seventh successive time with four matches remaining. Rulani Mokwena's side was looking to break more records by notching what would have been 23rd victory of the season with one match remaining.
Downs broke their 16-team era Premiership points record of 71 going to 72 by beating second-placed Stellenbosch FC on Saturday. They will break the record — set by Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in 1998-99, then by Downs again in 1999-2000 — of 75 from the 18-team era, before the league cut two sides for the 2003-04 season, if they beat Cape Town City in their final match at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns, on 73 points form 29 games, will go to 76 if they beat City.
Galaxy, though, were intent on spoiling Downs' party on Tuesday night. The Rockets put up a brave fight and never gave the Brazilians the respect many PSL teams have afforded them this season, often dominating possession and creating many chances to score.
Spurred from the touchline by coach Sead Ramović, who has had a well-documented war of words with Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena this season, Galaxy created the better chances to score against a team that beat them 3-0 in the first round match played few weeks ago.
The draw kept Galaxy in fourth spot with 44 points, and they are now assured of ending the season comfortably in the top eight and as one of eight teams that managed to avoid being beaten twice by Sundowns in the league.
Mpho Mvelase, Lehlohonolo Mojela, Puso Dithejane and veteran midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha all troubled Downs with their slick attacking moves and shots on goal. It was Khiba who wasted glorious chance in the 76th.
After the match there was no shaking of hands between Mokwena and Ramović as tempers continued to flare on the sidelines between the two benches all the way to the dressing where both coaches were said to have clashed again.
That seemed to spoil what ended up being one of the better league matches this season in which Sundowns, though looking dangerous at times, were never in control.