Soccer

Mohamed Salah suggests he will be at Liverpool next season

21 May 2024 - 08:37 By Shifa Jahan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mohamed Salah embraces Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager's last match in their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.
Mohamed Salah embraces Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager's last match in their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has suggested he will stay at the Premier League club after the departure of manager Juergen Klopp.

With Klopp's exit after nearly nine years at the helm and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot officially confirmed as his successor, uncertainties regarding Salah's future at Liverpool had grown, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian league during the close season. Liverpool's top scorer this season appeared somewhat out of form, especially towards the end of the campaign when their title charge faltered.

Late on Monday, after Slot was announced as Liverpool's new coach, Egypt international Salah set forth his side's ambitions for the next season and sent out a parting message for Klopp.

“We know trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah wrote in a post on social media. “Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

“It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past seven years,” Salah said in a message to Klopp, captioning a picture of himself with the former Reds manager.

“I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

WATCH | Trevor Noah on Anfield pitch to bid farewell to Liverpool boss Klopp

Trevor Noah, a devout Liverpool fan, was on the pitch at Anfield to bid farewell to outgoing Reds manager Juergen Klopp in their last game of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool deliver emotional farewell for Klopp, Spurs in Europa League

Liverpool delivered much-loved manager Juergen Klopp a victory in his final game with the team on Sunday, a 2-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton ...
Sport
1 day ago

Klopp seeks private life, encourages Liverpool fans to embrace the future

Moments after the final whistle blew on Juergen Klopp's managerial career at Liverpool, the much-loved German encouraged the Anfield faithful to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City the ‘best team in the history of the EPL by far’: Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side should not be satisfied with second place in the Premier League and vowed that the Gunners would keep ...
Sport
1 day ago

Guardiola’s demand for perfection fuels Manchester City hunger

Manchester City's insatiable appetite for trophies spells bad news for any club hoping to break the stranglehold Pep Guardiola's side continue to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Guardiola ‘closer to leaving than staying’ after latest Man City triumph

Pep Guardiola raised the prospect of leaving Manchester City on Sunday minutes after steering them to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah on Anfield pitch to bid farewell to Liverpool boss Klopp Soccer
  2. Victorious Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy US Sport
  3. WATCH | Prudence Sekgodiso sets world lead as she wins Diamond League 800m race Sport
  4. Johnson tries to explain Kaizer Chiefs’ shambolic honour for Khune Soccer
  5. AmaZulu legend Joel Faya dies Soccer

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections