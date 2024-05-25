Soccer

Man City eye double double but Cup final is enough motivation — Guardiola

25 May 2024 - 08:00 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during their Premier League match against West Ham United at Etihad Stadium earlier in the season.
Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester City can become the first English club to win the domestic double in successive seasons in Saturday's FA Cup final, but manager Pep Guardiola says his side need no extra motivation when they face Manchester United at Wembley.

City, who made history earlier this month by winning the Premier League for a fourth straight year, beat United 2-1 in the final to win the FA Cup last season.

They are heavy favourites to continue their relentless accumulation of silverware on Saturday by winning their third FA Cup and Premier League double in the last six seasons.

But the chance to become the first to achieve the feat in back-to-back campaigns is not high on Guardiola's list of concerns.

“FA Cup is FA Cup. Wembley, all our fans, going down to London. The players know it's the last game of the season, the last effort,” the 53-year-old told reporters on Friday.

“If history gives us a chance to do something not done before, try it ... I didn't speak about this specifically to the players. Playing for a win, a trophy, is enough ... we are happy, satisfied. Saturday we will go for it with all we have.”

United, who finished eighth in the Premier League this season, have lost their last three matches against City.

“We respect United ... in the last decade we have been better,” Guardiola said.

“Maybe tomorrow (it is) different. It can be different, nothing is eternal. I am sure United will work to come up again.”

Guardiola said everyone except goalkeeper Ederson would be available for the trip to Wembley.

“I am impressed how good we have trained after a few days off,” he said.

“So focused. Everyone wants to be involved. We will do our best for sure.”

