Second place, 23 points behind is not a huge achievement: Pirates boss Riveiro
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
While Orlando Pirates celebrated a return to the Caf Champions League with their DStv Premiership runners-up position clinched at the weekend, they cannot be pleased at a gap of 23 points from champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro admitted.
Riveiro said Bucs will strive to perform better in the 2024-25 Champions League than this campaign, where his team bombed out in the second preliminary round with a shock defeat to Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy.
Pirates (50 points) wrapped up second place in the Premiership on goal difference on Saturday when they drew 1-1 against SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC (also 50) lost 2-1 against Richards Bay FC.
Bucs twice failed to capitalise on two previous defeats by Stellies, both sides dropping six points in their last two games in the two-horse race for second. Those defeats contributed to Pirates ending 23 points behind seventh time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns, eight more than their gap of 16 as runners-up last campaign.
“Fantastic result, fantastic that Pirates are going to be in the Champions League again next season and I am really proud Pirates will represent South Africa on the continent and hopefully better than the last time,” Riveiro said of the hard-earned draw against SuperSport that finally clinched second place.
The Spaniard was asked about this month’s dropped points as Bucs seemed to see second place slipping away.
“I’m so proud and happy because it’s not easy. I think we shouldn’t undermine what it means to be in the Champions League, but we’re not celebrating being in second place — we are celebrating being in the Champions League. We’ve got the right to be there and it means a lot to the club.
“But being second, 23 points behind the winners, is not a huge achievement. That’s our objective from now — how can we reduce that gap with whoever is leading the log?
‘He knows I love him’: Mokwena rallies behind Sundowns’ beleaguered Mvala
“It’s too much distance for the second position even though, like I said many times, we are competing with a team that is not famous for dropping points frequently.
“But the things we can control — things like the previous two games, having the opportunity to consolidate second spot and giving away points — it’s something we need to do a reflection on and understand why it happened.”
Pirates end their season with the Nedbank Cup final against Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
The clash is a rematch of this season’s MTN8 final where Pirates beat Downs on penalties. Bucs are out to defend a second cup title this campaign. Sundowns are seeking a treble as a win in the Nedbank would add to their Premiership and African Football League trophies in 2023-24.
