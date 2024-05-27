Heartbreak for Mosimane in Saudi as Abha Club relegated on final day

Pitso Mosimane’s Abha Club could not get the win they needed against last-placed Al Hazm in Monday night’s final round of matches so were relegated from the Saudi Pro League.

Abha’s appalling away record continued as they spurned a 1-0 lead from Ahmed Abdu’s 47th-minute opener to concede goals by Muhammed Badamosi (58th) and Mohammed Al Thani (80th) and run out 2-1 losers at Ar-Rass Stadium.

The relegation comes as a huge disappointment, especially after Abha put themselves in with an excellent chance of surviving the drop by winning their second-last game on Thursday 2-1 at home against Al-Khaleej.

That result saw Abha in 15th place in the 18-team league where the bottom three are relegated, a point above Al-Akhdoud in the relegation zone and needing just a win against Al-Hazm to survive.

But Abha’s rollercoaster form and especially their poor record on the road cost them again. Their defeat on Monday night came as Akhdoud managed a 2-0 away win against second-last-placed Al-Tai away from home to leapfrog Abha into 15th place on 33 points and safety.