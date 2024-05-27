Man City’s FA Cup final plan was not good, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rarely puts a foot wrong but he took the blame as his side were deprived of a second successive English double by a shock 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

City saw grey skies turn to blue on Sunday as they celebrated a record fourth successive Premier League title, with fans pouring into the streets of the city to cheer on their heroes once again for an open-top bus parade.

City proved their mettle by ending the league title race in style with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on the final day of the season to finish on 91 points, two more than Arsenal, and become the first English club to win four league titles in a row.

Players and staff waved to fans as confetti rained down and blue smoke flares were lit along the route of the open-top bus, just hours after thousands of people took part in the Great Manchester Run.