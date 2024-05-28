Days before Champions League final are to enjoy: Madrid boss Ancelotti

The best advice Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti can give his players as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final is to enjoy the moment, he said on Monday.

Heading into his eighth Champions League final, his sixth as a manager and third with Real who are bidding for a record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years, the 64-year-old Ancelotti believes his players have the experience to cope with the emotions.

Madrid square off against Dortmund on Saturday at Wembley Stadium (9pm SA time).

“It is a week to enjoy; the challenge, the opponent. We're going to enjoy it until Friday. Reaching a final is always a success,” the Italian said on Monday.