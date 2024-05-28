Spanish court orders Fifa, Uefa to halt opposition to Super League

A Spanish judge ordered soccer ruling bodies Fifa and Uefa to halt their opposition to a parallel European competition known as the European Super League (ESL), ruling they were practising anticompetitive behaviour and abusing their dominant position.

Judge Sofia Gil Garcia ruled that the governing bodies violated European Union law by banning clubs from participating in a proposed new professional soccer championship, a court statement said on Monday.

In the ruling, Gil Garcia also ordered Fifa and Uefa to immediately reverse any anticompetitive actions committed in the past.

The case was brought by A22 Sports Management, the sports development company behind the plan to create the ESL, against the Spanish Soccer Federation, Spain's LaLiga, Uefa and Fifa, who had blocked the ESL.

“The era of the monopoly is now definitively over,” A22 CEO Bernd Reichart said in a statement after the ruling, calling it “an important step towards a truly competitive and sustainable club football landscape in Europe”.