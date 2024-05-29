Maema, tipped for Bafana Bafana selection after he sparkled for Downs last season, has battled for game time at a combination strengthened by signings for the 2023-24 campaign.
“When you come to a big club, you get into a space of competitiveness,” he said.
“But it is a situation that makes you strong not only as a footballer but also as a man. I took it as it came and I know there was a lot of speculation for a reason [for not earning game time] between me and the coach.
“Nothing was going on. It was me trying to make sure I competed and I was off form. It was not a secret and I have been trying to get myself slowly back to my old performance.
“Credit needs to go to the players who have been performing. I have been supporting them and I have been a very good teammate and that’s what happens at the big club.”
Maema scored one goal in 16 Premiership games in 2023-24, and played 28 matches in all competitions.
‘I was off form’: Maema has no beef with Sundowns coach Mokwena
Midfielder says Brazilians have edge over Orlando Pirates in Nedbank final
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Neo Maema believes Mamelodi Sundowns' hugely successful campaign indicates they have the edge over Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium.
The Brazilians' midfielder, who admitted in the build-up to the final he has not had his best season in 2023-24, dismissed speculation of a fallout with Downs coach Rulani Mokwena.
Maema said he believes his team will reverse the result of October's MTN8 final, where Pirates defended their trophy with a penalties victory over Sundowns.
The Buccaneers, who have won three of the last four domestic cups during the two years coach Jose Riveiro has been in charge, are also out to defend their Nedbank trophy and earn a cup double.
Sundowns are chasing a treble, having already won the DStv Premiership and African Football League (AFL).
While Pirates have been cup kings under Riveiro, Downs' dominance of the Premiership, where they wrapped up a seventh successive title weeks ago and ended with a 23-point gap over runners-up Bucs, will give Mokwena's team confidence for Saturday's season finale.
“The treble is still there and we want it. It has been a successful season. Last campaign we did very well, but we only won the league,” Maema said.
“This season, we have also won the AFL, so in our eyes it’s a successful season and we can put the cherry on top with the Nedbank Cup.
“I would not say there are favourites or underdogs, but [will add that] we won the league, and it takes a marathon runner to win the league and be consistent in their performances.”
