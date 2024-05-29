Liverpool’s Dutch players look forward to arrival of new manager Arne Slot

Liverpool's Dutch contingent are looking forward to the arrival of compatriot Arne Slot at the club as manager next season with club captain Virgil van Dijk committed to staying at Anfield.

Van Dijk said he had already spoken to Slot and that he was eagerly awaiting the next campaign and working under the former Feyenoord coach, who takes over from Juergen Klopp.

“I still have a year left on my contract. I am club captain and I have made it clear I am there for the new coach and enthusiastic over the next season,” Van Dijk said this week as the Netherlands began their training camp for the 2024 European Championship.

“Obviously, there will be a lot of changes but I am confident we will make a big success of it.