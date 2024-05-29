Soccer

Liverpool’s Dutch players look forward to arrival of new manager Arne Slot

29 May 2024 - 16:21 By Mark Gleeson
Liverpool defensive star Virgil van Dijk watches the action from the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage area during qualifying for F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on Saturday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Liverpool's Dutch contingent are looking forward to the arrival of compatriot Arne Slot at the club as manager next season with club captain Virgil van Dijk committed to staying at Anfield.

Van Dijk said he had already spoken to Slot and that he was eagerly awaiting the next campaign and working under the former Feyenoord coach, who takes over from Juergen Klopp.

“I still have a year left on my contract. I am club captain and I have made it clear I am there for the new coach and enthusiastic over the next season,” Van Dijk said this week as the Netherlands began their training camp for the 2024 European Championship.

“Obviously, there will be a lot of changes but I am confident we will make a big success of it.

“I congratulated him of course and I'm really pleased for him and his family. We spoke about the team and the future but now my focus is fully on the national team,” he told Dutch television.

Ryan Gravenberch said Slot had proven his worth at Feyenoord, where he won the Dutch league last season and the cup this term.

“I think he can be good for my career, it's a coach who wants to play good football,” said the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed from Bayern Munich last August.

Slot was named Liverpool manager last week as Klopp departed after a nine-year managerial reign. 

Reuters

