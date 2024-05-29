Soccer

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham voted LaLiga Player of the Season

29 May 2024 - 12:11 By Shifa Jahan
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during training ahead of Saturday's 2023-24 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund atCiudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas, Madrid on Monday.
Image: Reuters/Juan Medina

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been voted LaLiga's Player of the Season after the 20-year-old played a pivotal role in leading the club to their 36th league title.

Bellingham edged out teammate Vinicius Jr, Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Artem Dovbyk (Girona) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) in votes cast by fans, club captains and a panel of experts.

He scored 19 goals and had six assists in 28 league games this season, and tallied 23 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for the club.

Bellingham, who could not attend Tuesday's ceremony in Sardinia as he was preparing for Saturday night's Uefa Champions League final at Wembley against his former club Borussia Dortmund (9pm SA time), said he was honoured to have received the award.

“I would like to dedicate it to my team mates, the coaching staff and, most importantly, to the fans of the best club in the world,” he said in a message. “It's a pleasure every time I play for this team. Hala Madrid!”

The Englishman also won the 2022-23 Bundesliga Player of the Season playing for Dortmund before moving to Real for a fee of around €103m (R2bn).

Earlier on Tuesday, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl was full of praise for Bellingham.

“I know how strong Jude is and I know his personality. He's an amazing player, an amazing character and of course, he will do everything to win that final,” he said. 

Reuters

