Broos names Foster in final Bafana squad, says ‘health problems are over’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named Lyle Foster in his final 23-man squad for next month's huge 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria away and Zimbabwe at home.

Broos continued to overlook in-form Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, the Belgian deciding to stick to the strikers he's worked with.

Bafana face Nigeria in Uyo on June 7 and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on June 11.

Mabasa ended top scorer in the Premiership with 16 goals, one ahead of Stellenbosch FC's Iqraam Rayners, who did get the nod alongside Burnley's Foster, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Elias Mokwana and Relebogile Mofokeng in the forwards.

Foster was left out of the Bafana squad that won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast in January and February after asking to be omitted due to the health problems that kept him out for seven weeks at Burnley while he sought treatment.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League weeks ago.