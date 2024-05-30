Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has confirmed controversial midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has been ruled out of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.
Lorch grabbed the headlines this week when he appeared in an Instagram live video dancing with two unidentified women and the move appears to have not gone down well with disciplinarian Mokwena.
Speaking on Thursday as they prepared for the hugely anticipated clash at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, Mokwena said Lorch has been ruled out because of the injury he sustained in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw with Stellenbosch last week.
Lorch missed Sundowns’ remaining league matches against TS Galaxy and Cape Town City and Mokwena added he may need surgery during the break to be ready for the start of next season.
“Is he available for Saturday? No,” said Mokwena.
Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch ruled out of Nedbank Cup final against Pirates
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has confirmed controversial midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has been ruled out of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.
Lorch grabbed the headlines this week when he appeared in an Instagram live video dancing with two unidentified women and the move appears to have not gone down well with disciplinarian Mokwena.
Speaking on Thursday as they prepared for the hugely anticipated clash at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, Mokwena said Lorch has been ruled out because of the injury he sustained in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw with Stellenbosch last week.
Lorch missed Sundowns’ remaining league matches against TS Galaxy and Cape Town City and Mokwena added he may need surgery during the break to be ready for the start of next season.
“Is he available for Saturday? No,” said Mokwena.
“He is not available for Saturday and I have been saying this all the time that when it comes to my players you will get no negative word from me because I always protect my players in the media.
“I am in the space where when I am open and honest with them is when I close the door of my office and I have a face-to-face conversation with them. You are not going to hear anything about Lorch from me.”
Lorch’s unavailability for this huge clash is a blow for Sundowns as he has been one of their best players in the tournament with three goals and one assist after four matches.
“He is injured but he has been removed from the group. He got injured against Stellenbosch and he might have to undergo surgery. This is the last game of the season and it is done for him.
“I don’t want to give away names but there are a few big [injury] concerns but let’s see because we have two more days to try to work some magic there.”
MORE:
Rulani Mokwena reveals soccer star Lorch was 'in tears' after his partying with two women went viral
Sundowns march on as race for second spot between Stellenbosch and Pirates goes to the wire
Sundowns brush aside Royal AM to edge closer to another PSL record
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos