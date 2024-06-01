Mbatha dreams of helping Pirates beat Sundowns, and earning his place at Bucs

Thalente Mbatha is one of player who may bring an element of surprise when Orlando Pirates tackle Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Loaned from SuperSport United at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, Mbatha has fitted like a glove in Jose Riveiro's schemes and may well provide what Pirates need to defend their trophy against Rulani Mokwena's powerful Sundowns in Mpumalanga.

The 24-year-old utility midfielder has surprisingly featured in 13 league and four Nedbank matches. His ability to break opposition attacks and help his team going forward has won him fans among Bucs' diehards.

Mbatha was not in the Pirates team that defended their title in MTN8 final in October when Pirates beat Sundowns on penalties in Durban. He will be eager to earn Bucs a third successive victory in cup matches against Sundowns on Saturday as they seek to defend a second trophy this season.

“Reaching the final has not been an easy journey. And for me it hasn't been easy because I've had to prove myself in every game,” Mbatha said.

“I was playing every game like a final as this could determine my future with the team. I think it's a journey that was competitive and healthy and thanks to the guys for keeping me in the competition.”

Mbatha's future with Pirates is indeed uncertain as he is on loan from SuperSport at the Buccaneers.

“At the moment I don't have an idea [about the future] but it looks like I will only hear after the season is done,” he said.

Though everyone has been impressed with how he's combined with the likes of Makhehlene Makhaula and Miguel Timm in Bucs' engine room, he insists there's a lot that he needs to improve in his game.

Mbatha credits the environment at the team for how he's been quick to fit in and adapt at Pirates, .

“I think it's the team, the people working for the team, the management and the technical staff. They have been very friendly, humble and everything.

“They welcomed me with open arms and I think that's how you get to be comfortable.

“I feel like everyone is helpful because we're a family here and we need each other more in these times because we're playing a cup final. If we win it will not be just Thalente winning, but Pirates winning.

“So, it's a competition that is great and healthy. No-one is jealous. You just need to do the job.

“I just feel like everyone knows what to do — whether you're on the bench or in the starting XI you must do what the coach says. I'm now a better player and better person in life.”

Pirates has excellent good in cup competitions in Riveiro's two seasons at the club, winning three of the last four domestic finals. In the DStv Premiership Bucs have been runners-up to seven-time successive champions Sundowns twice, but by large margins — 16 points last season and 23 this one.

Mbatha says perhaps their mentality has been better when it comes to cup matches.

“I feel it's where we tell ourselves that we have to win this cup final since we haven't won the league.

“It's every team's duty to compete in the league. I feel like, just because we didn't win the league we must put the effort into anything that has to give us a cup or a reward as a team. That's where our energy is and we need to focus more on winning the cup.”

A strong showing in the in Saturday's final may indeed help Pirates win a fourth cup out of the last five, and Mbatha a permanent stay at Pirates.