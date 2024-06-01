Not fair for me to compare Soweto derby to Sundowns-Pirates: Mokwena

“I don’t think it would be fair for me to compare the Soweto derby to Sundowns against Pirates. Over the last few seasons, and I think the PSL can attest to that, it [Sundowns-Pirates] is probably the most viewed match in the PSL.”

“There is some excitement and rivalry between the two clubs and rightfully so because of the stature and magnitude of the clubs. It would be extremely unfair to compare the profile of both fixtures.”

A PSL official did confirm that the match between Sundowns and Pirates boasts higher viewership numbers than the Soweto derby in recent times.

Sundowns go into the final on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City, their only league loss of the season that came in the final round, and their focus will be on how they will bounce back from that disappointment.

“Cup finals that I have been involved in are about minute details where things just sway one way to the other. It is a different ball game completely, but you just have to control what you can control,” Mokwena said.

“You must prepare as best as you can possibly can and perform to your best for every single minute of the 97 or 120 minutes or even with penalties.”