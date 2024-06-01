Soccer

Real Madrid strike late against Dortmund to win 15th European Cup

01 June 2024 - 23:06 By Martyn Herman
Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring Real Madrid's second goal in their Champions League final win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Real Madrid were crowned kings of Europe for a record-extending 15th time with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday.

Huge favourites going into the game, the Spanish side were outplayed for long periods but broke Dortmund's resistance with late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

Veteran right-back Carvajal glanced in a header from a Toni Kroos corner in the 74th minute and from that moment Carlo Ancelotti's side sparked into life.

Vinicius slid home Real's second in the 83rd minute to silence the yellow-clad Dortmund fans who had created a wall of noise throughout the final.

It was hard on the German side who missed several good first-half chances, the best of which saw Niclas Fuellkrug hit the post from close range. 

