Soccer

Ellis pleased as Senegal need late penalty to draw with new-look Banyana

02 June 2024 - 11:09
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Banyana Banyana's Bambanani Mbane is challenged by Mbodji Coumba Sylla of Senegal in their international friendly at Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was pleased she could give game time to less regular players and her team only were held to a 1-1 draw due to a late penalty for Senegal in their friendly at Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal, on Saturday. 

Banyana are using their two friendly matches in Senegal — they meet the Lionesses of Teranga in the second game at the same venue on Tuesday (7pm SA time) — as preparation for the defence of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco this year. 

Nthabiseng Majiya put South Africa in the lead in the 67th minute. Senegal received a penalty in the last minute through which Mbayang Saw equalised in the 93rd.

“I think we were in complete control. We knew exactly what Senegal were going to do,” Ellis said.

“We knew they were going to play the long ball and we dealt really well with that. We had a few opportunities and then we took the lead.

“But I’m very proud of the players because from the last match against Nigeria [Banyana’s two-legged Olympic qualifying defeat] we only brought 12 players, and only six from the starting line-up.

“We’ve given game time to players who don’t regularly get it because we wanted to make sure to test them.

“We knew Senegal would be physical and because we are so short we said to play the ball around and I think we played a very good game of football.

“Unfortunately we conceded right at the end. I will look at it but I don’t think it was a penalty, but anyway.”

Caf are yet to announce the dates for this year’s Wafcon. The 2022 tournament, also hosted by Morocco, was held in July of that year.

MORE:

Ellis names Banyana squad for games against Senegal

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her squad for two friendly matches against Senegal.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicates honorary doctorate from CPUT to those who believe in sport

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says receiving an honorary doctorate from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology with other women will go a ...
Sport
1 month ago

Safa financial report shows shortfall of R107m as auditors sound alarm

The South African football Association has posted a financial report for 2022-23 that shows a shortfall of R107m.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Draw at Loftus sends Banyana out of Olympics and Nigeria through

Banyana Banyana’s Olympic dream went up in smoke after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in the second leg of the final-stage qualifier at ...
Sport
1 month ago
