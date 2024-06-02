Soccer

Pheeane strikes late as Tuks get winning start to playoffs against Baroka

02 June 2024 - 16:57 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tshepang Makara of University of Pretoria FC goes up for an aerial challenge in the promotion-relegation playoffs match against Baroka FC at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.
Tshepang Makara of University of Pretoria FC goes up for an aerial challenge in the promotion-relegation playoffs match against Baroka FC at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

University of Pretoria FC snuck a last-gasp 1-0 win against Baroka FC as the two teams got 2023-24 promotion-relegation playoffs off to a chilly start at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams that qualified via the Motsepe Foundation Championship — Tuks as runners-up and Baroka in third place — seemed headed for a draw as the clock wound down at Tuks' wet and wintry home ground.

Kamogelo Pheeane struck in the 88th minute to secure what might be a crucial win for AmaTuks as they seek to return to the DStv Premiership, from which they were relegated in 2016.

Richards Bay, who went into the playoffs as the second-last-placed Premiership side, host Tuks in the next match at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).

Baroka host Bay at Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo, outside Polokwane, on Saturday (3pm).

The playoffs will be completed next week with the games between Tuks at home to Richards Bay on June 15 and Bay at home against Baroka on June 19.

MORE:

‘We’re cooking’: Riveiro after Pirates claim fourth trophy in five beating Sundowns

He rarely shows his emotions or boasts about his achievements and when Jose Riveiro tried to paint a picture of how his hard work is paying off, the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

‘We’ve had a fantastic season’: Rulani after Sundowns’ cup defeat to Pirates

Rulani Mokwena admitted Mamelodi Sundowns’ last-gasp, 2-1 Nedbank Cup final defeat against Orlando Pirates at a packed Mbombela Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Ellis pleased as Senegal need late penalty to draw with new-look Banyana

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was pleased she could give game time to less regular players and her team only were held to a 1-1 draw due to a ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Late Mofokeng winner sees Pirates edge Sundowns to defend Nedbank Cup

Relebohile Mofokeng capped a fine debut season by helping Orlando Pirates defend the Nedbank Cup trophy where the Buccaneers had to come from behind ...
Sport
23 hours ago

'This is not the right moment' — Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Mofokeng not ready to go overseas

It's not the right time to ship Orlando Pirates' sensational youngster Relebohile Mofokeng overseas despite the 19-year-old's form in the 2023-2024 ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘It’s a decision I made and that’s it,’ says Broos of Mabasa not making Bafana squad to face Nigeria and Zim

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why the DStv Premiership's Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa couldn't crack it into the squad that ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener Cricket
  2. ‘It’s a decision I made and that’s it,’ says Broos of Mabasa not making Bafana ... Soccer
  3. Late Mofokeng winner sees Pirates edge Sundowns to defend Nedbank Cup Soccer
  4. Not fair for me to compare Soweto derby to Sundowns-Pirates: Mokwena Soccer
  5. Mbatha dreams of helping Pirates beat Sundowns and earning his place at Bucs Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...