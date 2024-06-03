Soccer

Broos rues Sundowns’ ‘programme’ as Kekana out for Bafana, Chiefs’ Msimango in

03 June 2024 - 17:31
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos addresses a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Monday ahead their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has released key centreback Grant Kekana from his squad for the coming days’ huge 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe with a hamstring injury, replacing him with Kaizer Chiefs’ Given Msimango.

Kekana was a linchpin of Bafana’s defence winning the bronze medal at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

As Broos prepared for Bafana’s qualifiers against Nigeria in Uyo on Friday (9pm SA time) and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein next Tuesday (6pm), the coach disclosed he has six injuries among his Mamelodi Sundowns contingent. However, apart from Kekana’s the rest were niggling and not expected to keep anyone out of action.

The national coach raised the alert as to what Sundowns’ medical staff can do to prevent especially “groin and hamstring injuries”.

Broos and Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena have often publicly sniped at each other about injuries their players they share in common pick up for club and country.

The communication channels between the two have been poor to non-existent, which, given both their concerns, seems unfortunate and inadvisable.

“Grant left the camp this morning after the medical check he had yesterday evening,” Broos said.

“The doctor couldn’t give us a guarantee Grant would be ready for the game on Friday. Even worse today and tomorrow [Monday and Tuesday] he would be unable to train.

“Then we have the trip to Nigeria and on Thursday the prematch training. So he should not be ready for Friday and there was even a question mark for the game on Tuesday. We have replaced him with Given Msimango.

“The second problem, though there is not problem, is Khuliso Mudau. Everybody knows what happened in the [Nedbank Cup] final on Saturday [where Mudau kept playing while limping with an injury in Sundowns’ 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates].

“But after the medical check yesterday evening the doctor and also the player gave me the guarantee it is not that bad and he will be ready, and he also trained today.

“Third is little problems with Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas and Ronwen Williams. Nothing to worry about but OK, the little problems are there though they will give us not problems for the game on Friday.

“They will train with us, Ronwen a little bit less because he has a shoulder [niggle]. For the rest we don’t have a problem with that but I have to mention it because there is a little problem.”

Broos noted Sundowns’ punishing schedule in 2023-24 — competing across six competitions and progressing far in almost all of them as they racked up 57 matches — has taken its toll.

“It’s amazing that our six injured players are from the same team, Sundowns. Sundowns had many injuries this season and everybody knows one of the reasons is certainly the overloaded programme.

“But what is interesting is that 75% of them are groin and hamstring injuries and I think there has to be something more to that.

Broos believes Bafana can shoot down Super Eagles in Uyo nest

Nigerians will never forget Percy Tau and Themba Zwane for what they did to the Super Eagles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June 2017.
Sport
1 day ago

“I hope the medical staff at Sundowns can find the reason for that because next season it will be exactly the same. They will have the same overloaded programme, playing the Premiership, MTN8, Champions League — there is even a Club World Cup at the end of the year.

“And I’m a bit worried because in September, October and November we have the qualifiers for the [2025] Afcon. Imagine the situation is [similar to] and I have to miss six players.

“Everybody knows the core of Bafana is Sundowns players and it worries me that we could have a situation in September of having five or six players out with injuries.”

The injury to Kekana might push former Chiefs centreback Siyabonga Ngezana, who made the team of the season in Romania and whose form for FCSB Broos has raved about, to the fore in the two qualifiers.

Bafana are in second place in group C on three points to Rwanda on four.

The top teams from the nine African groups qualify automatically for the first 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US.

Nigeria's poor start, drawing matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, has left the group wide open.

