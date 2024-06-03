Dramatic scenes as Jose Mourinho unveiled as new Fenerbahce boss

Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new manager of Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans in Istanbul on Sunday.

Mourinho, 61, has been out of a job since he was sacked by Serie A side AS Roma in January.

The Turkish club held a signing ceremony for Mourinho in Fenerbahce's Ulker Stadium in Istanbul as thousands of supporters cheered the Portuguese coach's name and sang songs.