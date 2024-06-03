‘He loves to play football,’ Riveiro says of Pirates’ match-winning sensation Mofokeng

“I just hope he can continue in the space he's in right now, with how humble he is and how much he listens and how much he tries to become more complete. That's what he is and that's why the national team coach is also being attracted by his quality.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stressed that Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng and promising midfielder Thalente Mbatha have plenty of development to undergo to reach their full potential.
This despite their strong showing in the 2023-2024 campaign where they helped the Buccaneers defend the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
Both players starred in Bucs' 2-1 victory over DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, Bucs' second cup final victory over the Brazilians having also beaten then on penalties in the MTN8.
Mofokeng, who came on as a second-half substitute, capped a sensational season with a spectacular last-gasp winner. Mbatha, the 24-year-old player on loan at Bucs from SuperSport United, commanded the midfield alongside Makhehlene Makhaula like a seasoned professional.
Mofokeng's excellent breakthrough season has earned him a nomination alongside SuperSport United's duo of Shandre Campbell and Ime Okon for the Premiership Young Player of the Season award.
The 19-year-old attacker also received a first call-up to Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad last week for the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria away on Friday and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein this coming Tuesday.
Riveiro said while both players are fine prospects it is too early to say they have reached their full potential.
“I'm sure for 'Rele' [Mofokeng] it is a very important moment, coming from the bench in this scenario, got the ball when the time was [almost] over to help us win one more trophy,” the Spaniard said.
“Like with Thalente, he [Mofokeng] is on his first step at this level, improving week after week. He's becoming complete as a football player and the future looks bright for him.
“I just hope he can continue in the space he's in right now, with how humble he is and how much he listens and how much he tries to become more complete. That's what he is and that's why the national team coach is also being attracted by his quality.
“He can only improve because he's smart and he loves to play football. As long he continues in the space he's in right now, there's only going to be improvement and hopefully everyone can enjoy him in the national team.”
Mbatha will hope his strong end to the campaign will have sealed a permanent stay at Pirates from SuperSport.
“It's a long way for Thalente to improve, to understand and to correct,” Riveiro said. “You all can see he's a very interesting prospect.
“He plays with curious self-confidence and personality — that's why we trust him to play a game like we played [in the cup final].
“But he's a young player, just making his first steps at this level. So he can only improve in the next part of his career — I'm 100% sure he will.”
