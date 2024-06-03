Financial literacy is a game-changer for SA soccer players, says Nedbank

When it comes to SA soccer, the pitch isn't the only place where players need to perform. While the roar of the crowd and the thrill of victory are essential, financial wellbeing is equally vital.

It's not just about how much you make; it's about how you manage it — and that's where financial literacy is a game-changer, says Nedbank, sponsor of the annual Nedbank Cup tournament, a cornerstone of SA soccer.

Charles Mpofu, Nedbank’s senior financial education manager, recently teamed up with soccer icons Stanton “Stiga” Fredericks and Teko “Dona” Modise, to tackle the crucial topic of financial education for today's footballers.

“We want to make sure that the new soccer players understand how to engage with financial institutions and to manage their finances so that they don’t end up being left behind and [are] able to sustain themselves after their playing career has come to an end,” said Mpofu.