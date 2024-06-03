Soccer

Nearly half of African teams left homeless in World Cup games

03 June 2024 - 15:17 By Mark Gleeson
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A general view of inside Orlando Stadium, where Namibia will play 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia on Wednesday and Tunisia on Sunday.
A general view of inside Orlando Stadium, where Namibia will play 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia on Wednesday and Tunisia on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Nearly half of the African countries hosting World Cup qualifiers over the next week are being forced to host their matches in neutral venues as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) continues to clamp down on poor facilities.

Some 17 of the 43 countries who have a home game scheduled in qualification for the 2026 World Cup between Wednesday and next Tuesday are barred from using their own stadiums because they are not up to standard.

The list includes Kenya, who are one of the three countries designated to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2027, and Benin, whose stadium in Cotonou is in disrepair less than two years after a major renovation.

Broos believes Bafana can shoot down Super Eagles in Uyo nest

Nigerians will never forget Percy Tau and Themba Zwane for what they did to the Super Eagles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June 2017.
Sport
1 day ago

Caf has taken a firm line on tardy facilities over the last two years in an effort to force countries to improve pitch conditions and other facilities like changing rooms and stadium lights.

While it spurred some into action and led to stadium renovations, many countries have moved slowly, or not at all, and with it lost home advantage for competitive qualifiers.

“We have to get all stakeholders within the government, private sector, everybody involved [who] says they've got soccer in their heart, because there is no way you're going to qualify for the World Cup playing 10 matches away. It's not possible until we fix the stadiums,” said Namibia coach Collin Benjamin.

Namibia are being forced to play home games against Liberia on Wednesday and Tunisia on Sunday at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Fatigue a concern for Bafana in huge World Cup clashes against Nigeria, Zim

With Mamelodi Sundowns' manic programme, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will hope he has a national team that is not on the verge of collapse next ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

They last played a match in the capital Windhoek in March 2021.

Morocco offer help for many of the ‘homeless’ countries, as part of a charm offensive across the continent using football co-operation agreements. On top of their own World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Agadir on Friday, a further eight will be hosted over the next week in the north African kingdom.

South Africa is also a preferred destination for countries needing a venue but stadium operators charge a fee to the football associations, cutting into already tight budgets.

Benin, Congo and Madagascar are the latest countries to be banned from using home venues but South Sudan will end a lengthy exile as they play at home at a newly-built stadium in Juba in their Group B derby with neighbours Sudan next week. 

Reuters

READ MORE

‘He loves to play football,’ Riveiro says of Pirates’ match-winning sensation Mofokeng

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stressed that Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng and promising midfielder Thalente Mbatha have ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'This is not the right moment' — Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Mofokeng not ready to go overseas

It's not the right time to ship Orlando Pirates' sensational youngster Relebohile Mofokeng overseas despite the 19-year-old's form in the 2023-2024 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Ellis pleased as Senegal need late penalty to draw with new-look Banyana

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was pleased she could give game time to less regular players and her team only were held to a 1-1 draw due to a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cameroon appoint Ndtoungou as interim coach after Brys is sidelined

Cameroon's football federation (Fecafoot) has sidelined newly-appointed Belgian coach Marc Brys and replaced him with Martin Ndtoungou on an interim ...
Sport
5 days ago

‘It’s a decision I made and that’s it,’ says Broos of Mabasa not making Bafana squad to face Nigeria and Zim

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why the DStv Premiership's Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa couldn't crack it into the squad that ...
Sport
3 days ago

Broos names Foster in final Bafana squad, says ‘health problems are over’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named Lyle Foster in his final 23-man squad for next month's huge 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria away ...
Sport
4 days ago

Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa

Lyle Foster has been included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ 36-player provisional squad for next month’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘We’re cooking’: Riveiro after Pirates claim fourth trophy in five beating ... Soccer
  2. Dramatic scenes as Jose Mourinho unveiled as new Fenerbahce boss Soccer
  3. Rabada's return a welcome boost for Proteas ahead of World Cup opener Cricket
  4. ‘He loves to play football,’ Riveiro says of Pirates’ match-winning sensation ... Soccer
  5. Late Mofokeng winner sees Pirates edge Sundowns to defend Nedbank Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...