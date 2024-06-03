Vinicius finishes season in style to edge ahead in Ballon d’Or race

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr put himself in strong contention to win the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world and add to his growing trophy cabinet after scoring in another Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazilian netted Real's second goal against Borussia Dortmund late on at Wembley to secure a 2-0 win and a record-extending 15th European crown for the Spanish side — as well as capping another brilliant season for the 23-year-old.

“Ballon d'Or! Vinicius Jr has just taken the Ballon d'Or,” former England defender Rio Ferdinand said in his role as a TV pundit as Vinicius celebrated his goal.

“He has the Ballon d'Or in the bag now. Wow. At the biggest moments of the Champions League this season, Vinicius Jr has stepped up.”

After crowning his breakthrough season with the winner in Real's 14th European Cup win over Liverpool in Paris two years ago, Vinicius finishes this campaign with six goals in the Champions League and 15 in LaLiga, which Real also won.