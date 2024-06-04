Afcon top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years

The top scorer at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, Emilio Nsue, played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years, it has emerged from Fifa documentation detailing a six-month ban he was handed last month.

The 34-year-old striker, whose previous clubs include Birmingham City and Middlesborough, finished top marksman at the finals in the Ivory Coast in January. Equatorial Guinea sensationally punched above their weight as they beat the host nation in the group phase and progressed to the last-16.

But Nsue should not have been playing at all, it has emerged as world football’s governing body on Monday published the decision of its disciplinary committee hearing into his status.

The decision, made on May 10, found Nsue should not have been allowed to represent the small central African nation and had previously been sanctioned, also having a request for a switch of footballing nationality denied.