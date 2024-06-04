Soccer

Afcon top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years

04 June 2024 - 13:37 By Mark Gleeson
Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea is challenged by Issiaga Sylla of Guinea in their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match at Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 28 2024.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

The top scorer at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, Emilio Nsue, played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years, it has emerged from Fifa documentation detailing a six-month ban he was handed last month.

The 34-year-old striker, whose previous clubs include Birmingham City and Middlesborough, finished top marksman at the finals in the Ivory Coast in January. Equatorial Guinea sensationally punched above their weight as they beat the host nation in the group phase and progressed to the last-16.

But Nsue should not have been playing at all, it has emerged as world football’s governing body on Monday published the decision of its disciplinary committee hearing into his status.

The decision, made on May 10, found Nsue should not have been allowed to represent the small central African nation and had previously been sanctioned, also having a request for a switch of footballing nationality denied.

Despite this, Equatorial Guinea continued to pick him with impunity before Fifa stepped in more than 10 years after their decision to deny his request to switch to that country.

Nsue, born in Palma de Mallorca to a Spanish mother and father from Equatorial Guinea, represented Spain at junior level, including scoring at the 2009 U-20 World Cup.

Players who represent one country at junior level can apply to switch international allegiance as long as they have not won a competitive senior cap — and as long as they have dual nationality.

But Fifa denied Nsue's request to switch because he only acquired Equatoguinean nationality after playing at junior level for Spain.

