Fans applaud Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘one-player’ return to Bafana, call for coach appointment

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango's call-up as a replacement for injured Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Grant Kekana for Bafana Bafana's squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers has received applause from the club's fans.
Kekana sustained a hamstring injury in the weekend’s Nedbank Cup final defeat to Orlando Pirates, opening a place for Amakhosi's Msimango.
Kaizer Chiefs players have been overlooked in recent months by national team coach Hugo Broos.
Msimango is the only Kaizer Chiefs player selected in the Bafana squad that will do duty in Friday's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo and Tuesday's match against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein.
Chiefs fans congratulated Msimango on social media, some using the opportunity to call for the club's management to appoint a new head coach speedily.
Amakhosi have not had a permanent head coach after Molefi Ntseki was fired in October, with Cavin Johnson finishing a 2023-2024 season where Chiefs went to a ninth campaign without a trophy and ended in their lowest position of 10th in the DStv Premiership.
Supporter Eric Machete, reacting to the news on social media, said: “We understand and congratulations to them [the call-up players], but when are you announcing the new head coach? Some news to relieve stress.”
This sentiment was echoed by many fans.
“Please announce a head coach now, it's been seven months we have been waiting,” another supporter, Bonginkosi Nhlapho, posted.
Chiefs fan Sthembiso Dube did not believe Johnson was the best coach to get the team back to its winning ways.
“We need a good coach please, Cavin Johnson must go home and be a grandad.”
Here are some more reactions from social media:
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
