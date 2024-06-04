Real Madrid sign France captain Kylian Mbappé on free transfer

France forward Kylian Mbappé has joined Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years before the European champions captured their newest “Galactico”.

“Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappé have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, fresh off their 15th European Cup triumph.

Mbappé shared images of himself as a youngster in a Real Madrid kit and meeting Cristiano Ronaldo onto his social media profiles shortly after the club statement.

“A dream come true,” he wrote. “So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid.

“Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!”

The 25-year-old captain of the French national team had announced he was leaving Paris St-Germain in a video posted on social media platform X on May 10.