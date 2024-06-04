Safa softens stance on introduction of coaching standards in PSL from next season

“The coach sitting on the bench must know what is happening in front of him on the pitch and that indicates he must be qualified. This was a matter that was discussed at length during the last joint liaison meeting [between Safa and the PSL],” he said.

“We had a joint liaison meeting on two consecutive weekends and this question about the requirement that the coach sitting on the bench must have a qualification is what Caf accepts.

“We cannot have a situation where the coach is sitting in the stands when the team is playing a key Champions League match ... and there was a clear understanding that Safa must discuss this with the PSL to find out where there is a gap.

“Some of the things clubs raise is they can send their coaches but they work full time. They have asked us to find a gap in the season where coaches are available, like during this period of off-season.

“You will see there is programme to accelerate that process of delivering Caf A and B license coaches and we are happy with the progress we have made so far because football cannot improve if you do not have qualified coaches.

“There is no coach who is going to coach in England, Germany or Spain without a professional license and if we want to get there, we must set the standards.”