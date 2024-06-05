Soccer

Ex-champ Bosman tips Gerda Steyn to break long-standing Comrades record

05 June 2024 - 14:40
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Long distance runner Gerda Steyn tipped to break Comrades Marathon record by Charne Bosman.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Former Comrades Women’s winner Charne Bosman predicts South African long-distance queen Gerda Steyn will smash the long-standing overall record of Frith van der Merwe of 5:54:43 set in 1988 in Sunday's up run. 

Steyn (Phantane Athletics Club), who already holds the up run best time from when she finished 17th overall in of 5:58:53 in 2019, is the overwhelming favourite to win on Sunday despite a strong field of elite runners. 

She will have to contend with challenges from Ann Ashworth (Hollywood Athletics Club), Alexandra Morozova (Russia), Dominika Stelmach (Poland), Adele Broodryk (Nedbank), Galaletsang Mekgoe (Nedbank), Camille Herron (US), Caitriona Jennings (Ireland) and Annerie Wooding (Murray & Roberts). 

“The record will definitely go on Sunday,” said Bosman, who won the Comrades Marathon in 2016 but will not take part in this year's race as she has taken a break from running. 

In this video, we hear from Gerda Steyn, the legendary South African runner who inspired us all with her unbelievable ultra-marathon performances. - adidas

“It is 85km [officially 85.9km], they have increased the prize money and they have also put an incentive down for average pace. Gerda is the hot favourite because she is in good shape going into the race.

“It depends on how she is going to do it; maybe she is going to hold back a bit and not break the record or she is going to break the record at the far end. She will have the Olympics at the back of her mind but she is the hot favourite to win.” 

Bosman acknowledged there will be competition from other elite athletes who have experience in the race. 

“Broodryk is a good down runner; she is going to do her first up run and we will see what is going to happen. Mekgoe has also been training well, she has been in altitude and she is hungry to do well. 

“There are other athletes such as Jennings, Morozova and Carla Molinaro who have experience at this race and will be competing for places on the podium. It is going to be interesting how it all plays out on Sunday, but I think Gerda will take it because she is in good shape.

“Something really bad needs to happen such as an injury or sickness for Gerda not to win it.” 

Bosman said Steyn won’t be thinking about the Olympics this weekend. 

“Sometimes it is difficult to focus on two things; maybe she has said to herself, 'I need to focus first on Comrades and after that I am going to see how fast I can recover'.

“That is how I was going to do it — take enough rest after Comrades and start focusing on the Olympics after two weeks. She is smart and I am sure she knows what she needs to do after Sunday’s race to be in her best form at the Olympics.

“She won’t go to the Olympics just to take part but as a contender and to do her best. 

