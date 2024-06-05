Soccer

Ntsundwana strike gives Richards Bay vital first win over Tuks in playoffs

05 June 2024 - 17:30
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Somila Ntsundwana of Richards Bay celebrates scoring in their DStv Premiership promotion-relegation playoff match against University of Pretoria FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Somila Ntsundwana has taken Richards Bay FC a step closer to securing their DStv Premiership status, scoring the winner in their 1-0 opening promotion-relegation playoff win against University of Pretoria FC on Wednesday.

Nsundwana scored a stunner in the 22nd minute at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi in Durban. The gangling striker gained possession just outside the area and took a step before curling in the winner surrounded by a number of Tuks defenders. 

Tuks came into the match on top of the table after winning 1-0 in their first playoffs encounter against their Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) counterparts Baroka FC in Pretoria on Sunday.

Bay finished 15th in the Premiership and will retain their position in the top flight if they can finish on top of the log in the playoffs against Tuks and Baroka, who finished second and third respectively in the MFC.

The win was not an easy one for Bay to engineer as Tuks started the match on a better footing and could have found an opener had they taken their chances.

Tuks, as they had scoring a late winner against Baroka, again finished the match stronger but just could not find the all-important equaliser.   

Bay will consolidate their position on top of the table if they can beat Baroka at Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Bakgaga will play that match under a new coach in Morgan Mammila after the club's owners decided to suspend Dan “Dance” Malesela after the defeat against Tuks.

The playoffs will be concluded on June 19 when Bay host Baroka in Umlazi.

Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has said he would prefer to play the last two matches having ensured they've retained their position in the Premiership and Ntsundwana's strike has promised to give the KwaZulu-Natal outfit exactly that.

