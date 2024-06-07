Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane is hoping for good performances from South Africa during 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe. Image: Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
In the 22nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer Chiefs creative midfielder Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane to preview Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
Letsholonyane, who also played for Jomo Cosmos and SuperSport United, also shared his views at the current state of Chiefs, the emergence of Relebohile Mofokeng at Orlando Pirates and his journey as a coach.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Yeye’ expects good showing from Bafana against Nigeria, Zim
