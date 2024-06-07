Soccer

Bafana and Nigeria play out to draw in World Cup qualifier

07 June 2024 - 23:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aubrey Modiba of South Africa is challenged by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
Aubrey Modiba of South Africa is challenged by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Nigeria during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
Image: Justina Aniefiok/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana managed a credible 1-1 draw with Nigeria during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday night. 

As a result of this share of the spoils, South Africa are placed fourth spot with four points from three matches below surprise Group C leaders Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin while Nigeria and Zimbabwe are at the bottom. 

Hugo Broos and his men have another chance of moving a few places up on the log standings when they host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday to put themselves in a good position. 

Bafana arrived in Nigeria with good memories of this venue as it was in Uyo where they sprang a huge surprise to beat the Super Eagles 2-0 during a 2019 Afcon qualifier under Stuart Baxter and before then they had played a 2-all draw under Shakes Mashaba.  

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Yeye’ expects good showing from Bafana against Nigeria, Zim

In the 22nd episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Nigeria coach Finidi George was without injured captain William Troost-Ekong and the armband was handed to midfielder Wilfred Ndidi which was part of the six changes from the last time they met at the Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. 

For Broos, he made a few interesting choices in his starting line-up with Siyabonga Ngezana, Elias Mokwana and Iqraam Rayners getting the nod ahead of Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena and Lyle Foster. 

The match started in frantic pace with both teams attacking each other and the first real chance fell for Bafana when a well taken free-kick by Teboho Mokoena bounced off the crossbar with Stanley Nwabali beaten after 16 minutes. 

The visitors continued to attack and they were dully rewarded on the half hour mark when talismanic Themba Zwane dribbled past Calvin Bassey and Adesewo Oluwasemilogo before putting the ball past Nwabali. 

Big clear-out continues at Pirates with more players sent packing

The big clear-out continues at Orlando Pirates with the club announcing the departures of goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane, ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Zwane, who received a defence splitting pass from Sphephelo Sithole before opening the scoring with a delightful shot, scored his 12th goal in his 46th appearance for South Africa. 

Nigeria pulled one back inside the opening minute of the restart when Faruq Dele-Bashiru shielded the ball before turning Mothobi Mvala and putting the ball into the back of the net after he got a pass from Alex Iwobi. 

Nigeria could have stolen the game during the closing stages but substitute attacker Samuel Cbukwueze watched in disbelief when his effort rebounded off the woodwork for safety as they settled for a draw. 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘I would have loved to play with Doctor Khumalo’: Roger Feutmba Soccer
  2. Fordyce backs Dijana to become sixth Comrades hat-trick winner Sport
  3. Confidence and better record against Nigeria gives Bafana a shot in Uyo Soccer
  4. Bafana coach Broos says pressure on Nigeria as they meet in crunch WC qualifier Soccer
  5. England name attacking squad as Maguire, Grealish miss out Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...