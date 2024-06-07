Bafana and Nigeria play out to draw in World Cup qualifier

Bafana Bafana managed a credible 1-1 draw with Nigeria during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday night.

As a result of this share of the spoils, South Africa are placed fourth spot with four points from three matches below surprise Group C leaders Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin while Nigeria and Zimbabwe are at the bottom.

Hugo Broos and his men have another chance of moving a few places up on the log standings when they host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday to put themselves in a good position.

Bafana arrived in Nigeria with good memories of this venue as it was in Uyo where they sprang a huge surprise to beat the Super Eagles 2-0 during a 2019 Afcon qualifier under Stuart Baxter and before then they had played a 2-all draw under Shakes Mashaba.