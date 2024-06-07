Bafana and Nigeria play out to draw in World Cup qualifier
Bafana Bafana managed a credible 1-1 draw with Nigeria during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday night.
As a result of this share of the spoils, South Africa are placed fourth spot with four points from three matches below surprise Group C leaders Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin while Nigeria and Zimbabwe are at the bottom.
Hugo Broos and his men have another chance of moving a few places up on the log standings when they host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday to put themselves in a good position.
Bafana arrived in Nigeria with good memories of this venue as it was in Uyo where they sprang a huge surprise to beat the Super Eagles 2-0 during a 2019 Afcon qualifier under Stuart Baxter and before then they had played a 2-all draw under Shakes Mashaba.
Nigeria coach Finidi George was without injured captain William Troost-Ekong and the armband was handed to midfielder Wilfred Ndidi which was part of the six changes from the last time they met at the Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.
For Broos, he made a few interesting choices in his starting line-up with Siyabonga Ngezana, Elias Mokwana and Iqraam Rayners getting the nod ahead of Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena and Lyle Foster.
The match started in frantic pace with both teams attacking each other and the first real chance fell for Bafana when a well taken free-kick by Teboho Mokoena bounced off the crossbar with Stanley Nwabali beaten after 16 minutes.
The visitors continued to attack and they were dully rewarded on the half hour mark when talismanic Themba Zwane dribbled past Calvin Bassey and Adesewo Oluwasemilogo before putting the ball past Nwabali.
Zwane, who received a defence splitting pass from Sphephelo Sithole before opening the scoring with a delightful shot, scored his 12th goal in his 46th appearance for South Africa.
Nigeria pulled one back inside the opening minute of the restart when Faruq Dele-Bashiru shielded the ball before turning Mothobi Mvala and putting the ball into the back of the net after he got a pass from Alex Iwobi.
Nigeria could have stolen the game during the closing stages but substitute attacker Samuel Cbukwueze watched in disbelief when his effort rebounded off the woodwork for safety as they settled for a draw.