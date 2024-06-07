Bafana coach Broos says pressure on Nigeria as they meet in crunch WC qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists pressure is on Nigeria for their anticipated 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday night (9pm SA time).

Bafana go into the third match of the qualifiers sitting third in Group C after three matches below Rwanda and Benin and a positive result at what is expected to be hostile territory will do their campaign a lot of good.

“We are ready for this game otherwise we shouldn't be here, we all know that Nigeria is a good team because we played against them at Afcon,” said Broos.

“If I can remember, that result they got against us at Afcon could have been in our favour and we could have been the team in the final and that means both teams are good.