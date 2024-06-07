Soccer

Bafana coach Broos says pressure on Nigeria as they meet in crunch WC qualifier

07 June 2024 - 09:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Coach Hugo Broos during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
Coach Hugo Broos during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
Image: Justina Aniefiok/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists pressure is on Nigeria for their anticipated 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday night (9pm SA time). 

Bafana go into the third match of the qualifiers sitting third in Group C after three matches below Rwanda and Benin and a positive result at what is expected to be hostile territory will do their campaign a lot of good. 

“We are ready for this game otherwise we shouldn't be here, we all know that Nigeria is a good team because we played against them at Afcon,” said Broos. 

“If I can remember, that result they got against us at Afcon could have been in our favour and we could have been the team in the final and that means both teams are good. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Yeye’ expects good showing from Bafana against Nigeria, Zim

In the 22nd episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“Pressure is a little bit on Nigeria because when you play qualifiers for the World Cup you can’t lose points at home. Pressure is a little bit on them but on the other side we believe and we have confidence after a good performance against Algeria in Mach. 

“That means we can go on the level that we went with at Afcon and get a good result on Friday.” 

Nigeria are missing talismanic Napoli striker Victor Osimhen with a thigh injury, but new coach Finidi George has plenty of quality at his disposal including Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who scored three goals at Afcon. 

“That is the problem for the coach of Nigeria and not my problem,” is what Broos when asked about the unavailability of Osimhen. 

Confidence and better record against Nigeria gives Bafana a shot in Uyo

Winning and consistent results in sport breed confidence and more such results, and vice versa.
Sport
16 hours ago

Broos has continued to show faith in locally based players and he said they have showed that they can peform at that level. 

“It is true that we have a lot of locally-based players, Nigeria and other African teams are using players who are playing at a higher level. But we proved at Afcon that even with local players you can achieve a very high level. 

“This is the progression that South Africa has made compared to previous years, we have made a big step with local players achieving a level that you need in those games. For me it is not a problem, we have proved it that we can do it with local players.” 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘I would have loved to play with Doctor Khumalo’: Roger Feutmba Soccer
  2. Fordyce backs Dijana to become sixth Comrades hat-trick winner Sport
  3. Confidence and better record against Nigeria gives Bafana a shot in Uyo Soccer
  4. WATCH | ‘It’s supposed to bounce’: US coach gives ‘bowling lessons’ to Dale ... Cricket
  5. Orlando Pirates announce exit of a coach and a player Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...