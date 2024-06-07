Soccer

Big clear-out continues at Pirates with more players sent packing

07 June 2024 - 16:35
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kermit Erasmus is one of the players who have been released by Orlando Pirates.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The big clear-out continues at Orlando Pirates with the club announcing the departures of goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane, midfielder Thabang Monare and striker Kermit Erasmus. 

It comes as no surprise that coach Jose Riveiro has offloaded the four players as they did not contribute much during the recently concluded season where the Buccaneers ended with a domestic double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 

Ofori and Mpontshane moved down the pecking order with Riveiro alternating between Sipho Chaine and Melusi Buthelezi between the poles as they finished in second spot in the DStv Premiership to qualify for the Champions League. 

In the heart of the midfield, Monare had stiff competition from Thalente Mbatha, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Miguel Timm, Makhehlene Makhaula and Siphelo Baloni. 

Erasmus, who joined to much fanfare from Mamelodi Sundowns, saw little action with the emergence of Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa and the return of Tshegofatso Mabasa from Moroka Swallows. 

Ofori, Mpontshane, Monare and Erasmus joined midfielder Fortune Makaringe who was released earlier in the week. 

