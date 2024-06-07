Soccer

Lesotho blow Bafana's group wide open with victory over Zimbabwe

07 June 2024 - 17:45
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Marshall Munetsi of Zimbabwe is challenged by Thabang Malane of Lesotho during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Orlando Stadium.
Marshall Munetsi of Zimbabwe is challenged by Thabang Malane of Lesotho during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Lesotho moved to the top of Group C with five points after a convincing 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier played at the Orlando Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Zimbabwe are playing their home matches in South Africa because, like Lesotho and Benin in this group, they don't have facilities that are approved by Caf and Fifa to host international matches. 

This group includes Bafana who will face Nigeria late on Friday night (9pm) in Uyo.

Only a win by Bafana will take Lesotho off the summit of the group ahead of the conclusion of round four on Tuesday.

Nigeria have two points and can match Lesotho's five points if they beat Bafana. 

First-half goals by Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Jane Thabantso ensured Lesotho added to the two points they gained in the first two qualifiers away to Nigeria (1-1) and at 'home' to Benin (0-0). 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Yeye’ expects good showing from Bafana against Nigeria, Zim

In the 22nd episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Angered by the scoreline and poor effort by his countrymen, a Zimbabwean fan gained entry onto the pitch and tried to attack Zimbabwe coach Jairos Tapera midway through the second half.

Through the intervention by the SA Police Tapera was spared from further humiliation. 

Hugo Broos' Bafana will meet Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday while Nigeria will be away to second-placed Benin in Ivory Coast on Monday.

Benin were the first to register victory in the third round of these qualifiers when they beat Rwanda 1-0 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Ivory Coast on Thursday to temporarily share top spot with Rwanda with four points. 

Lesotho, ranked 147th in the world, will maintain their good start and possibly keep their top position if they beat Rwanda at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday. 

Nine African teams are guaranteed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico with 48 teams, instead of 32, participating for the first time.

READ MORE

Bafana coach Broos says pressure on Nigeria as they meet in crunch WC qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists pressure is on Nigeria for their anticipated 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International ...
Sport
9 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Yeye’ expects good showing from Bafana against Nigeria, Zim

In the 22nd episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Revenge not on Hugo Broos’ mind as Bafana take on old foe Nigeria

Bafana Bafana will not be driven by revenge when they take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Friday.
Sport
2 days ago

Confidence and better record against Nigeria gives Bafana a shot in Uyo

Winning and consistent results in sport breed confidence and more such results, and vice versa.
Sport
1 day ago

‘Bafana can beat Nigeria again in Uyo’: history-maker Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Despite challenges Mphahlele believes Broos's team will get a decent result in Uyo
Sport
21 hours ago

‘I would have loved to play with Doctor Khumalo’: Roger Feutmba

Mamelodi Sundowns midfield great Roger “General” Feutmba has picked fellow legend Doctor Khumalo of Kaizer Chiefs as his toughest opponent and the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I would have loved to play with Doctor Khumalo’: Roger Feutmba Soccer
  2. Fordyce backs Dijana to become sixth Comrades hat-trick winner Sport
  3. Confidence and better record against Nigeria gives Bafana a shot in Uyo Soccer
  4. England name attacking squad as Maguire, Grealish miss out Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Broos says pressure on Nigeria as they meet in crunch WC qualifier Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...