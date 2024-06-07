Angered by the scoreline and poor effort by his countrymen, a Zimbabwean fan gained entry onto the pitch and tried to attack Zimbabwe coach Jairos Tapera midway through the second half.
Through the intervention by the SA Police Tapera was spared from further humiliation.
Hugo Broos' Bafana will meet Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday while Nigeria will be away to second-placed Benin in Ivory Coast on Monday.
Benin were the first to register victory in the third round of these qualifiers when they beat Rwanda 1-0 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Ivory Coast on Thursday to temporarily share top spot with Rwanda with four points.
Lesotho, ranked 147th in the world, will maintain their good start and possibly keep their top position if they beat Rwanda at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.
Nine African teams are guaranteed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico with 48 teams, instead of 32, participating for the first time.
Lesotho blow Bafana's group wide open with victory over Zimbabwe
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Lesotho moved to the top of Group C with five points after a convincing 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier played at the Orlando Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Zimbabwe are playing their home matches in South Africa because, like Lesotho and Benin in this group, they don't have facilities that are approved by Caf and Fifa to host international matches.
This group includes Bafana who will face Nigeria late on Friday night (9pm) in Uyo.
Only a win by Bafana will take Lesotho off the summit of the group ahead of the conclusion of round four on Tuesday.
Nigeria have two points and can match Lesotho's five points if they beat Bafana.
First-half goals by Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Jane Thabantso ensured Lesotho added to the two points they gained in the first two qualifiers away to Nigeria (1-1) and at 'home' to Benin (0-0).
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Yeye’ expects good showing from Bafana against Nigeria, Zim
