Soccer

Bafana coach Hugo Broos calls for VAR during World Cup qualifiers

08 June 2024 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos asks for VAR during 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos asks for VAR during 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Image: Justina Aniefiok/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called for the use of VAR during remaining 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. 

There were no glaring officiating calls when South Africa earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday but the straight-talking Belgian said Caf must consider using technology given what is at stake during the qualifiers.

The share of the spoils left South Africa in fourth spot in Group C with four points from three matches below surprise leaders Lesotho, Rwanda and Benin with Nigeria and Zimbabwe in the bottom half.

“For these kind of games, I think we need VAR because it is too important,” said Broos after the draw with Nigeria.

‘We are happy with the point’: Bafana coach Hugo Broos after stalemate with Nigeria

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy with the 1-1 draw with Nigeria in their exciting 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“You saw that it was a good thing at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) because there were some decisions that you saw on VAR that they were not right or they were right. We are playing for the World Cup and I think in such a competition with such important games we need VAR.

“Maybe it is a question of money, I don’t know. Or it is expensive, I know from my country Belgium too. Every competition game is with VAR and it is important because one goal can decide if you go or don’t go to the World Cup. We need it.” 

READ MORE

Bafana and Nigeria play to draw in World Cup qualifier

Bafana Bafana managed a credible 1-1 draw with Nigeria during their 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Lesotho blow Bafana's group wide open with victory over Zimbabwe

Lesotho moved to the top of Group C with five points after a convincing 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier played at the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Big clear-out continues at Pirates with more players sent packing

The big clear-out continues at Orlando Pirates with the club announcing the departures of goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane, ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesotho blow Bafana's group wide open with victory over Zimbabwe Soccer
  2. Bafana and Nigeria play to draw in World Cup qualifier Soccer
  3. Fordyce backs Dijana to become sixth Comrades hat-trick winner Sport
  4. Big clear-out continues at Pirates with more players sent packing Soccer
  5. ‘I would have loved to play with Doctor Khumalo’: Roger Feutmba Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...