It's advantage Richards Bay at the halfway mark of the PSL's promotion/relegation playoffs after the KwaZulu-Natal side added a point to their tally by holding Baroka FC to a 0-0 draw at the Global Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.
After two matches, Bay sit on top of the log with four points after kicking off with a 1-0 victory against University of Pretoria in Durban on Wednesday.
Baroka are walking on thin ice and only winning their next home match against Tuks on Wednesday will keep them in the race to gain promotion after starting the playoffs with a 1-0 loss to Tuks.
Saturday's match in Lebowakgomo failed to live up to expectations as Baroka struggled to finish a few attempts that they created. The home side lacked the finishing power and often had no player in the right place to conclude some of their good build-ups towards goals.
Bay came close to scoring on a few occasions, with Somila Ntsundwana the most threatening striker when the visitors had the ball in the opposition's area.
Bay remain in pole position after drawing against Baroka in PSL playoffs
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
It's advantage Richards Bay at the halfway mark of the PSL's promotion/relegation playoffs after the KwaZulu-Natal side added a point to their tally by holding Baroka FC to a 0-0 draw at the Global Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday.
After two matches, Bay sit on top of the log with four points after kicking off with a 1-0 victory against University of Pretoria in Durban on Wednesday.
Baroka are walking on thin ice and only winning their next home match against Tuks on Wednesday will keep them in the race to gain promotion after starting the playoffs with a 1-0 loss to Tuks.
Saturday's match in Lebowakgomo failed to live up to expectations as Baroka struggled to finish a few attempts that they created. The home side lacked the finishing power and often had no player in the right place to conclude some of their good build-ups towards goals.
Bay came close to scoring on a few occasions, with Somila Ntsundwana the most threatening striker when the visitors had the ball in the opposition's area.
Safa softens stance on introduction of coaching standards in PSL from next season
Much was expected of Baroka in this match after Bakgaga's owners decided to suspend head coach Dan Malisela after their loss to Tuks.
Serial club hopper Morgan Mammila was appointed in Malesela's position but he too could not change their fortunes, though the point against Bay will keep Bakgaga's hopes alive.
“One thing I'm happy about is that we created chances. Now we have to win the next two games. I think it's pressure that we can manage. I'm happy with the point and looking forward to the next two matches,” Mammila said on television after Saturday's match.
Tuks and Baroka finished second and third in the Motsepe Foundation Championship to qualify for these playoffs, while Bay survived straight relegation from the DStv Premiership by finishing 15th.
Next matches:
READ MORE:
Sundowns hopes of invincibility dashed, Pirates qualify for Champs League and Chiefs miss out on top eight
Richards Bay and Royal AM set for heated battle to avoid playoffs
Mokwena says his record-breaking Sundowns will be long remembered
Sundowns brush aside Royal AM to edge closer to another PSL record
Richards Bay stun Pirates at Orlando and relegate Cape Town Spurs
'Super proud’ Tuks coach Motaung turns attention to automatic promotion to PSL
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos