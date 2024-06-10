England cannot over-rely on Bellingham at Euros, says Southgate

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham brings a lot to the table but England manager Gareth Southgate has said his side won't win anything by relying on one key player for success in the European Championship in Germany.

Bellingham, who last played for England during the international break in March, has had a superb season with his club, winning LaLiga and the Champions League as well as individual awards.

While most of the country deems the 20-year-old to be the player most likely to propel England to its first major trophy since 1966, Southgate has steered clear of holding that expectation.