Senegal and Tunisia top World Cup tables, Cameroon trounce Cape Verde

Senegal kept up their unbeaten start to 2026 World Cup qualification with a 1-0 win away at Mauritania on Sunday, while Tunisia also stayed top of their group despite a goalless draw away against Namibia.

Both Senegal and Tunisia were among five African representatives at the last World Cup finals in Qatar and are fancied to qualify again for the first-time 48-team tournament being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

Habib Diallo netted in the 27th minute at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott, heading home a long cross from Pape Matar Sarr to put Senegal at the top of Group B despite them missing Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson through injury.

There was a lengthy delay in completing the match after frustrated home fans threw objects towards the pitch in the second half and proceedings were halted.

Senegal are one point above Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Congolese beat Togo 1-0 in Kinshasa with Meshack Elia’s sixth-minute goal proving decisive.