Huge blow to Bafana rivals Nigeria’s World Cup chances with loss to Benin

Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying hopes took a heavy blow with a 2-1 defeat by Benin on Monday, but Ghana and Algeria salvaged wins while Egypt drew after all three were behind at halftime.

Nigeria are in Group C with Bafana Bafana, who will be looking to make themselves the new group favourites if they can win at home against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday (6pm).

The Super Eagles were held to a third draw in succession by South Arfica in Uyo (1-1) on Friday night. That was their second draw at home, having also been unable to beat Lesotho there in their opening game.

Benin now lead Group C with seven points, Lesotho are the shock team in second place with five, Rwanda and South Africa have four, Nigeria three and Zimbabwe two.

Nigeria lost away to Benin, who were forced to move the match to Abidjan in the Ivory Coast because their own stadium in Cotonou was declared unfit for use in international games.