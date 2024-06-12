How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem
He was like a kid in a candy store.
As he ran on to the pitch to make his long overdue Bafana Bafana debut, the camera panned on the baby face of exciting Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng and his huge grin said it all. At that precise moment, you could have switched off all the lights inside the bouncing Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein and Mofokeng’s innocent smile could have lit up the venue.
Bafana were leading 3-1 Zimbabwe through Iqraam Rayners' of Stellenbosch FC's early strike and a brace from substitute attacker Thapelo Morena as South Africa kept their 2026 Fifa World Cup hopes on track.
When Mofokeng entered the fray, the exciting match was drawing to a close in front of a full house as the football-mad people of the Free State responded to the call of backing the national team with outstanding scenes in Bloemfontein. Rayners, Morena and the supporters deserved to steal the limelight but it was the introduction of Mofokeng that topped it all on Tuesday night when you saw at what it meant for the Pirates youngster.
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔 𝗪𝗔𝗦 𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗢𝗥!— Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) June 11, 2024
Look at that smile from Rele! 😁
What a moment! Relebohile Mofokeng comes on for Bafana Bafana! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/iCvSdum3ug
What was pleasing was that coach Hugo Broos confirmed afterwards that Mofokeng’s introduction was in response to the call of captain Ronwen Williams and there is an image of the two players embracing at the final whistle. With minutes remaining Williams sprinted to the South African bench to have a word with Broos. Soon after that Mofokeng made his introduction, substituting Oswin Appollis in the 93rd minute and playing some three more minutes of added time.
Even more heartwarming was that it was Teboho Mokoena who deliberately played the ball out of play to allow for the fourth official to facilitate Mofokeng's introduction. Then it was midfield kingpin Themba Zwane who selflessly passed the ball back to Mofokeng so he could have his second touch in international football, where he played a long pass that found Morena on the right wing.
It must also be remembered that a few weeks ago, it was Mofokeng who put a dagger in the hearts of Williams, Mokoena and Zwane with a late winner for Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium. But because of their maturity, Bafana's three Sundowns stars put club rivalry aside to ensure the young Mofokeng had the opportunity to make his long-awaited debut and get his foot on the ball.
𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗕𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗖𝗛!— Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) June 11, 2024
Relebohile Mofokeng's first few touches in Bafana Bafana colours! 🇿🇦
Ultimate hype. Don't stop me! pic.twitter.com/lTBQDzAhEO
It may have been just a few touches deep during referees’ optional time, but it was a significant moment that may play an important role in Mofokeng's career.
For many years now, South African football supporters have not been excited about a player like they are for Mofokeng and the Pirates attacker is responding in the best possible way. The 19-year-old has excelled in his attacking role for Pirates where he operates with the likes of Patrick Maswanganyi, Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa and he is expected to play Champions League football next season is he stays at the club. He has improved immensely under the coaching of José Riveiro at Pirates and is expected to play a huge role for them next season where they will be looking to stop Sundowns' DStv Premiership.
Over the past season, rival coaches like Gavin Hunt, Steve Barker, Ernst Middendorp and Rulani Mokwena have shown bravery by giving younger players opportunities with good success. The likes of Shandre Campbell; Jayden Adams, who was at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast as Bafana won bronze; Ime Okon; Appollis and Siyabonga Mabena have caught the eye with impressive performances.
📽️ 🅸🅲🆈🅼🅸 📽️— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 12, 2024
Bafana Bafana registered a 3⃣➖1⃣ victory over Zimbabwe in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier match in Bloemfontein!#SABCSportFootball #2026WCQ pic.twitter.com/K7zAt2wZGK
In the win over Zimbabwe, a lot of things went well for Bafana, like the inspired introduction of Morena at half time, and the reaction from the renowned football supporters of the Free State who braved the cold to create an superb atmosphere that Broos said was the best he has seen for Bafana.
There were solid performances from players like Rayners, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Mokoena and Appollis in what turned out to be a dominant team performance. But, the moment that captured my heart was that innocent smile by Mofokeng as the stars finally aligned for him to represent his country at senior level in what should be a start of a long and successful international career.
There is nothing in sports that beats seeing a deserving young player getting his due and it is hoped this moment serves as a source of inspiration to other younger South African players that they will be rewarded if you do the right things.
We have heard disturbing stories of young DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) players showing arrogance and petulance when they are thrust into the limelight after appearances on television. There have not been any reports of bad behaviour from Mofokeng even though so much has gone right for him this season, where he has been under intense scrutiny.
As he flashed that smile, you couldn't help but be happy for Mofokeng because he deserved his opportunity.