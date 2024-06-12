How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem

He was like a kid in a candy store.

As he ran on to the pitch to make his long overdue Bafana Bafana debut, the camera panned on the baby face of exciting Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng and his huge grin said it all. At that precise moment, you could have switched off all the lights inside the bouncing Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein and Mofokeng’s innocent smile could have lit up the venue.

Bafana were leading 3-1 Zimbabwe through Iqraam Rayners' of Stellenbosch FC's early strike and a brace from substitute attacker Thapelo Morena as South Africa kept their 2026 Fifa World Cup hopes on track.

When Mofokeng entered the fray, the exciting match was drawing to a close in front of a full house as the football-mad people of the Free State responded to the call of backing the national team with outstanding scenes in Bloemfontein. Rayners, Morena and the supporters deserved to steal the limelight but it was the introduction of Mofokeng that topped it all on Tuesday night when you saw at what it meant for the Pirates youngster.