Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane

Kaizer Chiefs may have to be prepared to pay a monthly salary of about R2m to secure the services of in-demand coach Pitso Mosimane.
Mosimane, who in the second half of last season tried in vain to save the status of relegated Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Abha Club, may be available in the local transfer market as his future in the Gulf remains uncertain with his contract ending this month.
He is not going to come cheap, as it emerged during the court case involving Mamelodi Sundowns, Mosimane and his management company MT Sports Marketing and Management, that Mosimane earned a staggering R1.55m a month at Downs in 2020.
The coach and Sundowns have been involved in a bitter battle in the South Gauteng high court. Downs demanded MT Sports owner Moira Tlhagale pay back her agent’s commission of about R8.6m due to a clause stipulating the club would be entitled to such a refund should Mosimane not honour his full contract period.
Mosimane signed a lucrative new contract at Downs in May 2020 but left to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly in late September that year, presumably for a contract worth more.
The matter was in court last week but adjourned to an unconfirmed date.
Court papers show Mosimane’s monthly salary in his new contract with Sundowns was R1.55m, plus he had perks and performance bonuses on top of that figure.
When Mosimane left Al Ahly after just under two years in Cairo in June 2022, he continued to break boundaries when he joined Al-Ahli Saudi FC in the Saudi second-tier Yelo League, Al-Wahda in the United Arab Emirates Pro League and Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League.
It is in the Gulf region where it is believed his valuation must have increased significantly, meaning Amakhosi would have to fork out in the region of R2m or more if they want to lure Mosimane to Naturena.
That is unless the coach was willing to take a pay cut because he viewed working at Chiefs as an exciting project.
Mosimane’s contract with Sundowns in 2020 also stipulated he was entitled to receive a 10% bonus from the prize money if the club won the Premier Soccer League or any of the cup competitions they took part in.
He was entitled to a net bonus of between R5,000 and R8,000 for match wins in the league.
Chiefs ended last season under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson in 10th place in the DStv Premiership, their worst ever league position. They went to nine seasons without silverware in 2023-24.
The club has not made any official announcement on its plans for a new coach but has indicated it is in the search for one. Reports have speculated Chiefs might make an announcement in the next two weeks.
Mosimane has long been linked to Chiefs, and the club's supporters have made it known they would love to have the former Bafana Bafana coach at Naturena.
MT Sports and Mosimane have said in previous instances when Chiefs were searching for a coach that they were not contacted by the club.
