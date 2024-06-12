Soccer

Manchester United manager Ten Hag to stay at Old Trafford

12 June 2024 - 13:34 By Lori Ewing
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on May 25 2024.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London on May 25 2024.
Image: Reuters/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will remain in the job for next season and has entered into talks with the Old Trafford club over a contract extension despite the team's lowest ever Premier League finish of eighth, British media reported.

The decision comes after an end-of-season review by the club's board for the 2023-24 campaign, which finished on a high with a shock FA Cup final win over favourites Manchester City.

Ten Hag's contract runs until the end of next season, with the club having the option of extending it a further 12 months.

Former Ajax Amsterdam coach Ten Hag had come under increasing pressure after 20-times English champions United suffered their worst start to a season since 1962-63 with eight defeats in their first 15 matches in all competitions.

They ended up eighth after 14 defeats in their 38 league games and bowed out of the Champions League in the group phase.

Ten Hag's job security had been the subject of speculation all season and many pundits believed the FA Cup final would be the Dutchman's last game with the team, win or lose.

But moments after their thrilling triumph, the 54-year-old insisted he had no doubt he would be back and said he had received the backing of the club's owners all season.

“I'm in a project and we are exactly where we want to be. We're constructing a team. When I took over it was a mess at United, and we are on our way to construct a team for the future,” he told reporters at Wembley.

“The team is developing, the team is winning and the team also plays to an identity. What you need to play is to be available, you need a strong squad in top football, and especially when you play in England, the Premier League is so competitive.”

Ten Hag pointed to United's revolving door of injuries last term, the most of any Premier League team and concentrated in key positions such as central defence.

Tickets sold for R16,000 for Ronaldo’s Euro 2024 Portugal training session

Tickets to watch Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo train with the national team in an open session on Friday at their Euro 2024 tournament base in ...
Sport
1 day ago

He also spoke about the breakout seasons of young players such as midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who is part of England's Euro 2024 squad in Germany, and Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho.

In Ten Hag's two seasons in charge, United have played in three Wembley finals and lifted two trophies, having also won last season's League Cup.

Media reports said that all eventualities were considered in the club's post-season review and the clear preference was for Ten Hag to remain in charge at Old Trafford.

Among coaches linked to the job as potential replacements were Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate.

Ten Hag is United's fifth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 as the club have searched for someone to lead them back to the heights of their glory years.

He guided United to third in the league in his debut season. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Southgate says he could leave if England don’t win Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate says the European Championship in Germany might be his last chance to win a major trophy with the country, having ...
Sport
23 hours ago

England cannot over-rely on Bellingham at Euros, says Southgate

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham brings a lot to the table but England manager Gareth Southgate has said his side won't win anything by relying ...
Sport
1 day ago

Valencia fans get jail sentence for racist abuse of Madrid star Vinicius

Three Valencia football fans were sentenced to eight months in prison on Monday for hate crimes against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior, the first ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Spain striker Fernando Torres named coach of Atletico Madrid B side

World Cup-winning former Spain striker Fernando Torres has been named head coach of Atletico Madrid's B team, the LaLiga club said in a statement on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Yeye’ predicts big things for Pirates’ Bafana prospect Relebohile Mofokeng

In the 22nd episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane Soccer
  2. Bafana take big step towards World Cup with win against Zim in Bloem Soccer
  3. Comrades champ Gerda proud to run in Phantane club kit, hopes to leave legacy Sport
  4. How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem Soccer
  5. Proteas batters delighted to leave New York behind Cricket

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...