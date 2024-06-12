Morena thanked the people of the Free State for filling the stadium, providing a first taste of the province's renowned football fanatics for Broos, who has taken Bafana to a new level since his arrival in May 2021.
Morena grateful to bless Bloem crowd with a brace in Bafana’s win over Zim
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Thapelo Morena is a notably patient man.
The Mamelodi Sundowns utility winger does not start as many matches as one might think at his club and for Bafana Bafana, but when he's called on to enter the fray he rarely disappoints. That was the case when Bafana coach Hugo Broos introduced Morena in the second half of their stirring 3-1 2026 World Cup qualifying win against Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.
When Morena entered the fray, replacing Elias Mokwana at the restart, the match was locked at 1-1 as Bafana gave away their 35-second lead that came via Iqraan Rayners' strike moments after kickoff with Tawanda Chirewa's second-minute equaliser.
Bafana went on to win 3-1 through Morena's well-taken brace (55th and 76th). The victory put South Africa in second place in Group C on seven points, separated by goal difference from leaders Rwanda and third-placed Benin.
Bafana Bafana supporters in Bloemfontein came out in their numbers to show the nation team support in their World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe.
Morena, who scored his first goals in a Bafana jersey in 25 outings, was asked why he is always ready to help the team from the bench. He said not starting a match does not mean you are not part of the team and a player must always be focused on a game so he stays ready to capitalise on his opportunity.
“Like the coach [Broos] said, every player is important and, ja, specially when you're sitting on the bench you can see the match a bit differently because you have the side view and obviously you can hear instructions from the coach on the sidelines,” he said.
“I think the most important thing is to stay focused and believe you're going to come in, play and deliver.”
Scoring his brace at his previous stamping ground, where he spent three incredible seasons with Bloemfontein Celtic between 2013 and 2016 before moving to Sundowns, was emotional for Morena, who received a raucous reception from the crowd when he was introduced.
“I think oming to Bloem is something different, the feeling is amazing. I also told the guys when we come to Bloem we're going to have supporters,” said the 30-year-old, who is also an accomplished right-back.
“We have to work hard and give them a good show on the pitch. For me it was very emotional because I know the place because I played here.
“I have a lot of history in this stadium and at Dr Molemela [Stadium, also in Bloemfontein]. I had to do my level best to give everything they knowf.”
Morena thanked the people of the Free State for filling the stadium, providing a first taste of the province's renowned football fanatics for Broos, who has taken Bafana to a new level since his arrival in May 2021.
“The guys are very happy,” Morena said of the support the team received from their warm greeting when arriving on Saturday after their crucial 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Uyo on Friday night.
“Since we came here, from the airport we saw the atmosphere and in training when we went to Dr Molemela Stadium. The team, wanted to give back to Bloemfontein fans and to the nation.
“As the coach said during our preparation, we needed to get maximum points or four out of six points [from the two games]. We've done that.”
Bafana's World Cup qualifying campaign will resume from March next year with a home fixture against Lesotho, who lost 1-0 to Rwanda on Tuesday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
After Rwanda, South Africa and Benin, Lesotho are in fourth place in Group C on five points, Nigeria have three and Zimbabwe two.
