Soccer

Uefa to honour Germany great Beckenbauer at Euro 2024 opening ceremony

12 June 2024 - 16:33 By Chiranjit Ojha
Franz Beckenbauer attends the Hall Of Fame gala at the Deutsches Fussballmuseum in Dortmund in April 2019.
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Germany's late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured by Uefa at the Euro 2024 opening ceremony in the Munich Football Arena on Friday, European soccer's governing body said.

Beckenbauer, one of his country's greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.

The opening ceremony will see Beckenbauer's wife Heidi carry the Henri Delaunay Cup — the tournament's championship trophy — along with Germany's two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

This will ensure “all three of Germany's Uefa Euro triumphs are reflected,” Uefa said in a statement.

The venue of the ceremony is also home to Bayern Munich, the club where Beckenbauer played for over a decade, winning three successive European Cups from 1974 to 1976.

The opening ceremony will precede Germany's opening match in the tournament against Scotland in Group A. 

Reuters

Bafana ‘have a big chance to qualify’ for World Cup: Hugo Broos

How their opponents are faring in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign does not bother Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos as his focus is to ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Morena grateful to bless Bloem crowd with a brace in Bafana’s win over Zim

Thapelo Morena is a notably patient man. The Mamelodi Sundowns utility winger does not start as many matches as one might think at his club and for ...
Sport
6 hours ago
