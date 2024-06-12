Bafana Bafana fans in Bloemfontein came out in their numbers to show the national team support in their World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe.
Substitute Thapelo Morena scored a brace to keep Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup journey on track, with the team beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.
Bafana are in second place in Group C with seven points, behind leaders Rwanda.
WATCH | Brilliant Bloemfontein shows Bafana Bafana huge support
Bafana Bafana fans in Bloemfontein came out in their numbers to show the national team support in their World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe.
Substitute Thapelo Morena scored a brace to keep Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup journey on track, with the team beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.
Bafana are in second place in Group C with seven points, behind leaders Rwanda.
MORE
How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem
Bafana take big step towards World Cup with win against Zim in Bloem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos