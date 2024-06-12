Soccer

WATCH | Brilliant Bloemfontein shows Bafana Bafana huge support

12 June 2024 - 10:35
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Bafana Bafana fans in Bloemfontein came out in their numbers to show the national team support in their World Cup qualifier match against Zimbabwe. 

Substitute Thapelo Morena scored a brace to keep Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup journey on track, with the team beating Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday. 

Bafana are in second place in Group C with seven points, behind leaders Rwanda. 

MORE

How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem

Relebohile Mofokeng was like a child in a candy store after his brief Bafana Bafana debut.
Sport
5 hours ago

Bafana take big step towards World Cup with win against Zim in Bloem

Substitute Thapelo Morena scored a brace to keep Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup right on track with a convincing 3-1 win against Zimbabwe at ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs might have to pay R2m or more a month to lure Mosimane Soccer
  2. Bafana take big step towards World Cup with win against Zim in Bloem Soccer
  3. Comrades champ Gerda proud to run in Phantane club kit, hopes to leave legacy Sport
  4. How Bafana captain Williams helped give Mofokeng a grin that lit up Bloem Soccer
  5. Proteas batters delighted to leave New York behind Cricket

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...