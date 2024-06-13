Hugo Broos is the boss. This was the predominant sentiment among fans who applauded the coach as Bafana Bafana delivered a fine 3-1 2026 World Cup qualifying victory against Zimbabwe on Tuesday night.
Broos's team secured the win against the country's neighbours in a packed, buzzing Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. The city was painted green and gold with fans who erupted with joy after the final whistle and took to social media to express their happiness.
As the players were showered with praise and words of appreciation for their victory, which brought a lot of hope for the nation and the team and followed another impressive result, last week's 1-1 draw away to Nigeria, Broos was also given his “flowers”.
With Nigeria having started with three draws and a defeat to languish in fifth place, Bafana, in second place with seven points, have a real chance of reaching the next World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.
“Let's give 'Ric Flair' [one of Broos's nicknames] his flowers. The man has brought hope and belief in the national team. The last time we saw this performance from Bafana was in the Clive Barker era. Well done, boys,” said Thando Mous.
Another fan, Benny Koketso Mafa, said: “I thank Broos for his magic and the happiness he brought to us. Bafana is now a good team to watch.”
‘Broos the boss’: Fans buzzing over Bafana Bafana’s victory in Bloem
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Bafana ‘have a big chance to qualify’ for World Cup: Hugo Broos
“Great performance by Bafana Bafana. The pass for the third goal, wow! What a killer pass. I am impressed. And I don't want to single out players — they all played well,” said another fan, Malome Teboho, who was dazzled by Bafana's goals.
Broos has turned the long-ailing national football team around, steering them to their best performance at an Africa Cup of Nations in 24 years with the bronze medal at this year's tournament in Ivory Coast.
While many congratulated Bafana for their exceptional performance, other fans were impressed by the turnout of Bloemfontein fans as they came out in numbers to support the team.
Here are some reactions from social media:
